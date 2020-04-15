This content was published on April 15, 2020 4:29 AM

BEIJING (Reuters) - The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the island's legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.

Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Liaison Office and the most senior mainland political official based in the Beijing-controlled city, made the remarks during a speech commemorating China's National Security Education Day on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

