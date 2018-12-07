Top Democrats say Trump's attorney general pick must protect Russia probe

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Friday urged caution about President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Justice, saying the nominee had sought to undercut the Special Counsel's Office probe into Russia and must pledge to make any findings from the investigation public.

Trump earlier on Friday announced former U.S. Attorney General William Barr as his pick to once again serve in the post. U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called his nomination "deeply concerning," while Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Barr must allow the probe to continue unimpeded and make the findings available to lawmakers and the public.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio)

