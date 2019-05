This content was published on May 29, 2019 9:32 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton and his Israeli and Russian counterparts will meet in Jerusalem in June to discuss regional security issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the White House said Bolton, Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, would take part in the meeting.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

