This content was published on April 3, 2020 1:24 AM

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - Residents of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic in China that emerged late last year, should strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out unless it is necessary, the city's Communist Party chief said.

Wang Zhonglin was quoted as saying in a statement published by the Wuhan city government that the risk of a rebound in the city's coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

