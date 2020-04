This content was published on April 25, 2020 7:56 PM

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes his way to board a train to depart for North Korea at Dong Dang railway station in Vietnam, March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Kim's health and whereabouts.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Josh Smith; Writing by Jonathan Landay and Makini Brice; Editing by Ross Colvin and Chizu Nomiyama)

