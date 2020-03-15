FILE PHOTO - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech at a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said he would not rule out closing the nation's borders or forcing people arriving from foreign nations to go into self-isolation to help combat a coronavirus outbreak.

Asked specifically whether Canada might shut its borders to Europe or the United States, Trudeau told CTV: "We are not taking anything off the table." So far 249 Canadians have tested positive and one person has died.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

