This content was published on May 17, 2018 8:21 PM May 17, 2018 - 20:21

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that NATO members that do not contribute fully to the organization would be "dealt with," and singled out Germany as one country he said was not doing enough. Trump's remarks came at a Cabinet meeting attended by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg praised Trump's work on shoring up NATO, whose continued purpose Trump questioned while campaigning in the 2016 election. Sitting at Trump's right hand, Stoltenberg said: "Your leadership on defence spending has really helped to make a difference." "It is impacting allies because now all allies are increasing defence spending," he said. "No allies are cutting their budgets anymore." (Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Frances Kerry and Peter Cooney)

