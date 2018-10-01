External Content

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aries on Nov. 30, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network on Monday. Asked about the potential for a U.S.-China trade deal, Kudlow told FBN that a pact with Beijing was not imminent. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

