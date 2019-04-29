This content was published on April 29, 2019 4:05 PM

FILE PHOTO: New S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday discussed a Turkish proposal to strike a joint working group on its planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system, the Turkish Presidency said.

"Our Honourable President brought up the proposal to establish a working group regarding the procurement of the S-400 defence system from the Russian Federation," it said.

Washington has said the missile system could compromise its F-35 fighter jets. Ankara has said a working group could assess the impact of the S-400 on the fighter jets, but on Friday said that it has not heard back from the Americans.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram