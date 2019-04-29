ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Monday discussed a Turkish proposal to strike a joint working group on its planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system, the Turkish Presidency said.

"Our Honourable President brought up the proposal to establish a working group regarding the procurement of the S-400 defence system from the Russian Federation," it said.

Washington has said the missile system could compromise its F-35 fighter jets. Ankara has said a working group could assess the impact of the S-400 on the fighter jets, but on Friday said that it has not heard back from the Americans.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters