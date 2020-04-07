This content was published on April 7, 2020 4:59 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused a federal health department watchdog as having produced a "fake dossier" with a report that confirmed hospitals nationwide faced "substantial challenges" including shortages of equipment and staff.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services inspector general surveyed 323 hospitals from March 23-27 and concluded they had insufficient capacity to handle the surge of coronavirus patients.

Trump implied the inspector general was politically motivated and, in a tweet, asked why she had not spoken to admirals, generals, the vice president or others in charge "before doing her report", adding "Another Fake Dossier".

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram