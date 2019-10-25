WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he did not know what was happening with the Justice Department probe into the origins of its 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump said he was leaving the investigation to Attorney General William Barr, a day after a person familiar with the matter said the department's review is now a criminal investigation. Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House on a trip.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

