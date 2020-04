This content was published on April 3, 2020 6:19 PM

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday discussed convening the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to discuss increasing United Nations cooperation on fighting the coronavirus, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed the meeting of the five nations - the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - in a call, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. The United States and France have some of the most cases and deaths from the highly contagious virus.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chris Reese)

