This content was published on December 30, 2019 5:01 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said.

Putin called Trump to thank him for "information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

