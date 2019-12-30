PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday, the White House said.

Putin called Trump to thank him for "information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

