This content was published on April 22, 2020 9:56 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari leader Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday on the importance of the Taliban reducing violence in Afghanistan, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of continuing discussions on prisoner releases in Afghanistan, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes