FILE PHOTO: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said she was assaulted at a Maryland restaurant last year by a woman who grabbed and shook her, an accusation the woman has denied, CNN reported on Friday.

Conway said in an interview with CNN that the incident took place while she was dining out with her daughter at the Mexican restaurant Uncle Julio's in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, and that the woman grabbed her arms from behind and was "out of control."

The accused woman, 63-year-old Mary Elizabeth Inabinett, disputed Conway's account, her lawyer told CNN, saying she did not assault the top White House staffer but expressed her personal opinions to a public figure in a public place.

Inabinett faces state charges of second degree assault and disorderly conduct in an Oct. 14 incident, according to Maryland court records. Her lawyer, William Alden McDaniel, told CNN she will plead not guilty.

The trial is scheduled for trial on March 29, the records showed.

(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

