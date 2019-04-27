By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday confirmed a joint desire to eliminate oil imports from Iran, a U.S. official said.

The two leaders also discussed a "desire to see Iran change its path and seek a more peaceful course forward," U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said in a call with reporters.

Trump and Abe also confirmed a joint desire to see China cease militarization of disputed territories in the East China Sea, Hagerty said.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters