By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday confirmed a joint desire to eliminate oil imports from Iran, a U.S. official said.

The two leaders also discussed a "desire to see Iran change its path and seek a more peaceful course forward," U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said in a call with reporters.

Trump and Abe also confirmed a joint desire to see China cease militarization of disputed territories in the East China Sea, Hagerty said.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

