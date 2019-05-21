This content was published on May 21, 2019 3:00 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a federal judge's ruling against his attempt to block a House of Representatives committee from seeking his financial records, according to a court filing.

Lawyers for Trump and his company filed the appeal in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. His lawyers argue the House Oversight Committee's demand for financial records from his accounting firm exceeded Congress's constitutional limits.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey

