External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on October 2, 2018 6:12 PM Oct 2, 2018 - 18:12

FILE PHOTO: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believed his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, but it depends on what comes back in the FBI probe of sexual misconduct allegations. "I want to see what happens with the FBI," Trump told reporters at the White House before he left on a visit to Philadelphia. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by David Alexander and Jonathan Oatis) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters