Trump believes Kavanaugh will be confirmed, depends on FBI
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
FILE PHOTO: Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(reuters_tickers)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believed his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, but it depends on what comes back in the FBI probe of sexual misconduct allegations.
"I want to see what happens with the FBI," Trump told reporters at the White House before he left on a visit to Philadelphia.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by David Alexander and Jonathan Oatis)
Reuters