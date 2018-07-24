External Content

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (reuters_tickers)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Mexico's President-elect in a letter that a quick renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would bring more jobs for both countries, but warned of a "very different" path otherwise. In a letter to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won Mexico's presidential election on July 1, Trump said that he was looking forward to working closely together to build a great relationship. Mexico's next Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard read out the letter in a news conference. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

