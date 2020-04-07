FILE PHOTO: U.S. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Lara Trump and Senior Advisor Mercedes Schlapp speak on a panel during a Women for Trump bus tour stop in Sioux City, Iowa, U.S. January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump's campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, will become the new White House press secretary, CNN reported, in the latest shakeup of the president's communications office.

The newspaper said McEnany, who was spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee before joining Trump's re-election team, will take over from Stephanie Grisham. Grisham had only been in the post since June, when she took over from Sarah Sanders.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

