WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act to aid companies building ventilators for coronavirus patients to receive the supply of materials they need.

In a memo released by the White House, Trump directed the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to use his authority to help facilitate the supply of ventilator materials for six companies - General Electric Co, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Medtronic Plc, Resmed Inc, Royal Philips N.V. and Vyaire Medical Inc.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

