This content was published on May 23, 2018 6:22 PM May 23, 2018 - 18:22

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One to travel to New York from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (reuters_tickers)

(Reuters) - A New York federal judge on Wednesday ruled that President Donald Trump may not block Twitter users for their political views. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan said that by blocking users from his @realDonaldTrump account, the president violates their rights under the First Amendment of the Constitution. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

