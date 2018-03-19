External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on March 19, 2018 6:59 PM Mar 19, 2018 - 18:59

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller leaves the U.S. Capitol Building after meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is not moving to fire U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller but is frustrated by the length of the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, the White House said on Monday. Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters on the Air Force One flight carrying Trump to New Hampshire that Trump's weekend tweets criticizing Mueller by name do not presage a firing. "The president is not moving to get rid of Robert Mueller," he said. He said the tweets reflected "some well-established frustration" felt by Trump over the Russian investigation. (Reporting By Roberta Rampton; Editing by Tom Brown) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018

Reuters