This content was published on September 26, 2018 11:38 PM Sep 26, 2018 - 23:38

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (reuters_tickers)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be open to a one-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if that was the preference of the parties themselves. "If the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state, that's OK with me. If they want two states, that's OK with me," he told a news conference. "I'm happy if they're happy." Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would prefer a two-state solution. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

