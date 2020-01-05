WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will quickly strike back, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner," if Iran strikes any American person or target, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Trump said on Twitter.

American forces on Friday killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, fuelling anti-American protests across Iran and ratcheting up tensions between the two longtime adversaries.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters