WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not advise the use of medical grade masks, adding that the new recommendation should not be seen as replacing social distancing measures previously recommended.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)

