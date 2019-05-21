This content was published on May 21, 2019 5:29 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after arriving at Williamsport Regional Airport for a nearby campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Mexico was "doing virtually nothing to stop illegal immigrants from coming to our southern border" and that he would soon give a response.

"Mexico’s attitude is that people from other countries, including Mexico, should have the right to flow into the U.S. & that U.S. taxpayers should be responsible for the tremendous costs associated w/this illegal migration. Mexico is wrong and I will soon be giving a response!" Trump said on Twitter. He did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram