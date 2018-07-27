External Content

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis before a meeting on June 28, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he was considering the possibility of the first talks in years between the defence chiefs of the United States and Russia, a possibility first reported by Reuters on July 17. "I am considering meeting with my counterpart, but there's been no decision," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon. The last time a U.S. defence secretary even spoke telephonically with a Russian defence minister was in 2015, as relations between Moscow and Washington soured. It was not immediately clear when the last face-to-face meeting took place. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

