Trump's defence chief says weighs talks with Russian counterpart
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis before a meeting on June 28, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS(reuters_tickers)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday he was considering the possibility of the first talks in years between the defence chiefs of the United States and Russia, a possibility first reported by Reuters on July 17.
"I am considering meeting with my counterpart, but there's been no decision," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.
The last time a U.S. defence secretary even spoke telephonically with a Russian defence minister was in 2015, as relations between Moscow and Washington soured. It was not immediately clear when the last face-to-face meeting took place.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Reuters