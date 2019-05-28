This content was published on May 28, 2019 8:30 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for talks on "important and timely regional security matters" scheduled for Wednesday, he said in a tweet.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after an attack this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close ally of Iran's regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which denied the accusations.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams)

