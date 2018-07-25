External Content

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of targeting American farmers in a vicious way and using them as leverage to get concessions from him on trade. "China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now!" Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

