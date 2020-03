This content was published on March 27, 2020 3:17 AM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by members of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force, answers questions about the U.S. outbreak of the virus during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would not cancel the Republican National Convention in August in Charlotte, North Carolina, because of the coronavirus.

In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he believed the country will have rebounded from the coronavirus outbreak by then. "We're not going to cancel," Trump said. "I think we're going to be in great shape long before then."

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

