WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump attacked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, after infrastructure talks with Democratic lawmakers collapsed the day before amid sprawling congressional probes into Trump's business and administration.

"I tell you what, I've been watching her and I have been watching her for a long period of time. She's not the same person. She's lost it," Trump said during remarks about an aid package for farmers hit by the trade war with China.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters