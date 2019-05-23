This content was published on May 23, 2019 9:16 PM

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump attacked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, after infrastructure talks with Democratic lawmakers collapsed the day before amid sprawling congressional probes into Trump's business and administration.

"I tell you what, I've been watching her and I have been watching her for a long period of time. She's not the same person. She's lost it," Trump said during remarks about an aid package for farmers hit by the trade war with China.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

