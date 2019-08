This content was published on August 9, 2019 3:34 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to New York and New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that South Korea and Japan need to get along, in comments referring to a dispute between two key U.S. allies.

Seoul and Tokyo are mired in a deepening political and trade dispute, which is fanning concerns that it might undercut three-way security cooperation to fend off North Korea's nuclear threats.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jonas Ekblom; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram