This content was published on July 22, 2018 12:07 PM Jul 22, 2018 - 12:07

U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One upon arrival in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert (reuters_tickers)

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that it was looking more and more like his presidential campaign was illegally spied upon. Trump issued the tweet after saying that documents released about his former presidential campaign adviser Carter Page confirmed with little doubt that the Department of Justice and FBI had misled the courts. "Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," he said, referring to the Democratic National Committee. "Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!" (Reporting by David Stamp; Editing by David Goodman)

Reuters