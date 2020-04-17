WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against governors calling for the federal government to play a bigger role in ramping up and coordinating coronavirus screening, saying it was up to U.S. states to "step up their testing."

The Republican president's comment, in a tweet, followed a string of posts in which he lashed out at Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and targeted Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota - three states also led by Democrats.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann)

