WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday talks have begun aimed at getting South Korea to pay more for the cost of maintaining U.S. troops in the region to guard against any threat from North Korea.

"Talks have begun to further increase payments to the United States. South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defence provided by the United States of America," the Republican president said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters