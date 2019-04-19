WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed Washington's "continued support for the United Arab Emirates' national defence, strengthening alliances in the region, and the impact of the Administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran," the statement said.

"They also spoke about UAE’s contributions to the global energy markets as a reliable supplier of oil," it said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

