This content was published on April 19, 2019 2:52 AM

FILE PHOTO: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Thursday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed Washington's "continued support for the United Arab Emirates' national defence, strengthening alliances in the region, and the impact of the Administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran," the statement said.

"They also spoke about UAE’s contributions to the global energy markets as a reliable supplier of oil," it said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

