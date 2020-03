This content was published on March 13, 2020 4:40 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the deadly coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

