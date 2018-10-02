Trump to meet with Google, other tech executives - Kudlow
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Johnson City, Tennessee, U.S. October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(reuters_tickers)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host executives of internet and social media companies at the White House, likely later this month, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.
Kudlow said Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has committed to coming back to the White House for a tech conference. "We're going to have a little conference - the president will preside over it - we will have big internet companies, big social media companies, search companies," he said. "And some who are dissatisfied with those companies."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu)
Reuters