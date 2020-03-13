WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Kenneth Weinstein, chief executive officer of the Hudson Institute think tank, as ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Friday.

Weinstein is chairman of the board of governors of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which includes the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other broadcasters.

The U.S. ambassador's post in Tokyo has been vacant since William Hagerty stepped down in July after two years in office.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters