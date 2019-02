This content was published on February 13, 2019 2:26 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to end the partial government shutdown as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump plans to sign the border security deal reached by congressional negotiators in order to avoid another partial shutdown of the federal government, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two sources who had spoken with the U.S. president.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)

