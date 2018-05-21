External Content

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks during the Prison Reform Summit at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pressed China to maintain a secure border with North Korea, weighing in ahead of an anticipated June meeting with North Korea's leader aimed at denuclearization while at the same time efforting a trade deal with Beijing. "China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made. The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!" Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

