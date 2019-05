This content was published on May 31, 2019 2:47 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called on Friday for Mexico to "finally do what must be done" to fix problems with immigration, one day after his administration threatened tariffs on Mexican imports in a bid to get the country to stop people from crossing the border illegally.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

