This content was published on May 30, 2019 1:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrive onboard the Japan's navy ship Kaga on May 28, 2019 in Yokosuka, Japan. Charly Triballeau/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will make a "dramatic" statement about the country's southern border with Mexico either later on Thursday or on Friday.

He told reporters the statement would be about people crossing the border illegally and that it would be his biggest statement on the issue to date.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice)

