U.S. President Donald Trump stands outside the Oval Office after welcoming Mongolia’s President Khaltmaagiin Battulga at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Poland and Denmark from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Trump and the first lady "will attend commemorative ceremonies and visit memorial sites in Warsaw on September 1, 2019, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said he looked forward to the visit to Poland. "I like the people," he said.

Trump previously visited Poland in July 2017 a few months after taking office in the White House. The United States has also vowed to boost the number of U.S. troops in the country.

In Denmark, Trump "will participate in a series of bilateral meetings and meet with business leaders," the White House said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)

