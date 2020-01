This content was published on January 1, 2020 6:16 PM

FILE PHOTO: Tunisian Prime minister designate Habib Jemli poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia's designated prime minister Habib Jemli has submitted a proposed cabinet to President Kais Saied, the office of the presidency said on Wednesday on its Facebook page without giving details.

Jemli is expected to give a news conference later on Wednesday to announce the formation of the government, state television said.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)

