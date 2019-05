This content was published on May 21, 2019 3:21 PM

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian appeal court on Tuesday temporarily released a UN official after two months in detention as part of an investigation by an anti-terrorism unit, a spokesman for anti-terrorism authorities said.

Last week, the United Nations called on Tunisia to immediately release Moncef Kartas, who was detained in late March at Tunis airport.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara)

