This content was published on August 7, 2019 12:28 PM

FILE PHOTO: Tunisian Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi speaks during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta (not in picture) in Tunis July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian defence minister Abdelkarim Zbidi submitted his candidacy on Wednesday for an early presidential election expected to take place on Sept. 15.

Zbidi, 69, an independent supported by liberal parties including Nidaa Tounes and afek Tounes, is likely to be among leading candidates in the election, to be held early following the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi last month.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)

