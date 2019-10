This content was published on October 14, 2019 11:44 AM

TUNIS (Reuters) - Two Tunisian radio stations reported on Monday that a French citizen was killed and a soldier injured in a stabbing incident in the city of Bizerte in northern Tunisia earlier on Monday.

Mosaique FM cited a security source and Shems FM cited its own correspondent, but no official was immediately available to comment on the reports.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

