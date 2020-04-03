ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey imposed a partial curfew for citizens under the age of 20, effective as of midnight on Friday as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Ankara also decided to shut down borders of 31 cities for vehicles, excluding essential supplies, to contain the outbreak, Erdogan said, adding that mask usage will be obligatory in crowded places.

In March, Turkey ordered elderly citizens, over 65, and those with chronic diseases to stay at home.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Chris Reese)

